Everyone’s favourite bath mat Agro is coming to town!

Children’s television host Agro has always been genre defying, while he got his big break hosting kids TV show Cartoon Connection in the 1990’s – he’s also hosted late night talk shows and stayed up past his bedtime for many telethons.

Now Australia’s favourite bath mat is heading around the country with his new adult show. Agro Up Late will feature the famous puppet, his creator Jamie Dunn and Big Brother star Ben Zabel.

Agro will be celebrating 30 years in the entertainment business with a national tour, kicking off at Perth Comedy Festival on Friday 24 April, before heading to Sydney Comedy Festival from 25-26 April.

Jamie Dunn and Agro – along with Big Brother Australia’s Ben Zabel will take audiences on an ‘adults only’ journey back in time in Agro Up Late with Jamie Dunn.

The show is part-Q&A, part-Cartoon Connection and will give audiences a chance to come face-to-face with an icon and re-live the magic of growing up in the ‘80s and ‘90s in Australia.

Agro sprang back into Aussie pop culture in recent years after the video ‘Agro Outtakes’ went viral, showing the naughty side of the puppet. The video has since attracted over 4 million views online.

Winning more Logies than any other Aussie celebrity with Agro, Jamie Dunn credits one defining feature with the puppet’s enduring popularity.

“This is the thing – I think it’s his eyebrows – the heritage he got from Mal Meninga. It’s just one big eyebrow that comes down like a roller door.

“But in all seriousness, I think people love Agro’s irreverence, his cheekiness – they were simpler times and we had a lot of fun,” Jamie Dunn said.

Ben Zabel said he was excited to be stepping into the shoes of some of Agro’s former sidekicks.

“To get asked to come and play with Agro, someone you idolise, how could I say no to an offer like that? “I love Anne-Marie, she is a legacy and I have big shoes to fill, especially as a fan. It was always Jill and Anne-Marie for me,” Zabel said.

“I think in this role, all you have to do is be insulted and take it well. Jamie Dunn is that sharp and that funny, he is a classic insult comedian. To be honest, I love being a second banana, I look forward to having him roast me in public.”

See Agro live in Perth and Sydney.

Agro Up Late with Jamie Dunn – Perth Comedy Festival

Date Friday 24 April 2020

Venue State Theatre Centre of WA, 174-176 William Street, Perth WA

Bookings perthcomedyfestival.com

Agro Up Late with Jamie Dunn – Sydney Comedy Festival

Date Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 April 2020

Venue The Comedy Store, The Entertainment Quarter, Building 207, 122 Lang Road, Moore Park NSW

Bookings SydneyComedyFest.com.au