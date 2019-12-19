‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’: Josh Thomas’ new show hits Stan in Jan

Australian darling Josh Thomas is bringing his second scripted series to life very soon, and it’s found a home on Stan for Aussie fans.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay stars Thomas as the older half-brother to two young girls, together they are dealing with the death of their shared parent, as Thomas steps into being their guardian.

In the series Thomas plays Nicholas; “A neurotic twenty-something-year-old visiting his dad when his teenage half-sisters – one of whom is on the autism spectrum.”

Kayla Cromer and Maeve Press portray his siblings, and Adam Faison, who has previously appeared on Grace and Frankie and Agents of Shield, also stars in the series.

“Finding an Australian home for Everything’s Gonna Be Okay that could air episodes at the same time as the US was super important to me,” Thomas said.

“I’m just so glad we found that in Stan, alongside their other cool, boundary pushing offerings.”

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay hits Stan on Friday 17th January.