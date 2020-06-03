‘Reel In The Closet’ explores queer history through home video

GRAI and friends are hosting a special online screening of Reel In The Closet, a 2015 documentary the explores LGBT+ history through home footage dating back to the 1930s.

Celebrating World Pride, GRAI are teaming up with Dr Catherine Barrett and Alice’s Garage for the virtual, national event, and drawing attention to the power of queer archival footage, much of which has been lost or destroyed.

The award-winning feature is directed by award-winning director Stu Maddox, whose other works include Gen Silent, Queer Ghost Hunters and Bob and Jack’s 52-Year Adventure which documents the decades-long relationship between two male military officers.

Maddox will be joining the stream for an after-show Q&A, along with one of the film’s producers Joe Applebaum.

Reel In The Closet will be screening digitally on Sunday 21st June at 3pm WA time. For tickets and more info, head to Eventbrite.

