Expressions of interest open for LGBTIQA+ Leaders Summit 2023

Expressions of interest to participate in the pre-conference event for Better Together 2023 – the LGBTIQA+ Leaders Summit 2023 is now open.

The Equality Project team invite the decision-makers from Australia’s LGBTIQA+ communities and allies to come together on 16 February 2023 and have a meaningful conversation about the kind of world we want to create, and how we’re going to get there.

The LGBTIQA+ Leaders Summit will bring together the people leading our communities, those who are in a position to take significant action on these issues, and create space to share ideas and experiences, learn from each other, forge alliances and ultimately work together to build a better world for LGBTIQA+ Australians.

In order to express your interest to take part, you must hold a ticket to Better Together 2023. When you purchase your ticket to Better Together, the LGBTIQA+ Leaders Summit will be available as an add-on to your ticket at no extra cost.

To complete your expression of interest to attend, you’ll be sent a survey to complete. With a maximum of 50 places available at the Summit, the team hope to ensure a diverse representation of voices at this event.

Attendance at the summit will be confirmed by 31 October.

The Better Together 2023 LGBTIQA+ Leaders Summer will be held on February 16 2023. For more information, head to bettertogether.org.au

