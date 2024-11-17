Extra Graham Norton shows for Melbourne and Sydney

British broadcaster Graham Norton has added to two additional shows, one in Melbourne and another in Sydney, to his 2025 Australian tour.

The talk show host, comedian and novelist is proving to be very popular. Both his Perth shows at the Riverside Theatre on Monday and Tuesday March 10th and 11th are completely sold out.

If your desperate to see Norton talk about his life and career, you’ll need to plan a trip to the East Coast to snap up on of the tickets at the just released shows.

Broadcaster and novelist Graham Norton.

Norton has added a third show in Melbourne, he’ll play Hamer Hall on Tuesday 18th March, following two sold out shows on the preceding Sunday.

He’s also added a third show for Sydney, he’ll be at the State Theatre on Saturday 22nd March. The other shows in Sydney will take place at the Sydney Opera House on March 19th and 20th.

Tickets for the two new shows go on sale on 20th November.