FBI investigate wave of racist and homophobic text messages in wake of Trump win

The FBI are investigating a wave of text messages received by Black people in the USA telling them in the wake of Donald Trump’s return to the White House it’s time for them to report to the nearest cotton field.

Similar messages have also been sent to LGBTIQA+ people informing them that they will need to attend re-education camps. The Trump campaign has quickly stated they have no knowledge of where the messages are coming from.

In a statement the FBI said they were investigating the matter.

“The FBI is aware of the offensive and racist text messages sent to African American and Black communities around the country and is in contact with the Justice Department and other federal authorities on the matter.

“The reports are not identical and vary in their specific language, but many say the recipient has been selected to pick cotton on a plantation.

“The text message recipients have now expanded to high school students, as well as both the Hispanic and LGBTQIA+ communities.

“Some recipients reported being told they were selected for deportation or to report to a re-education camp. The messages have also been reported as being received via email communication.

Authorities said there have not been any reports of violence linked to the messages.

“Although we have not received reports of violent acts stemming from these offensive messages, we are evaluating all reported incidents and engaging with the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division. We are also sharing information with our law enforcement partners and community, academia, and faith leaders.” the FBI said.