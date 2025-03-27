Federal election called for 3rd May: Albanese government seeks second term

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Governor General Sam Mostyn on Friday morning and called a federal election for Saturday 3rd May.

Speaking to the media shortly afterwards he was asked by a journalist if he was “Ready to go?”, to which he answered, “You bet, Born ready.”

Albanese will be seeking a second term in government while the Coalition of the Liberals and Nationals lead by Peter Dutton will be hoping to defy the history books and return to power after a single term in opposition.

In his first pitch to voters after firing the starter’s gun Albanese said people’s vote has never been more important.

“Over the last few years, the world has thrown a lot at Australia. In uncertain times, we cannot decide the challenges that we will face, but we can determine how we respond. Our government has chosen to face global challenges the Australian way – helping people under cost-of-living pressure while building for the future. Because of the strength and resilience that our people have shown, Australia is turning the corner.

“Now on 3 May, you choose the way forward. Your vote has never been more important. And your choice has never been more clear. This election is a choice between Labor’s plan to keep building or Peter Dutton’s promise to cut. That is the choice. That is your choice.” Albanese said as he addressed the media from the Prime Minister’s courtyard at Parliament House.

With a recent interest rate drop, inflation back in the target zone, and low unemployment figures the PM argued that Labor has managed the economy well. This week’s budget also included a minor tax cut for all Australians, but critics have also noted the forecasts of large budget deficits in the years ahead.

“Less than three years ago, the chaotic and dysfunctional Morrison government left bulk billing in freefall, aged care in crisis and the NDIS at breaking point. A decade of the Liberals keeping wages low, sending jobs offshore and fighting about climate change left our nation open to the worst global inflation since the 1990s and the biggest global energy crisis since the 1970s.” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister told reporters that he would be aiming to win the election with a majority and committed to serving an entire term if returned to Canberra.