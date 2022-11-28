Festive Flicks offers free holiday entertainment in Northbridge

City of Perth Northbridge Piazza & Superscreen’s free films continue with its midweek and weekend movies and live entertainment taking on a seasonal flavour in December with Festive Flicks.

Curator David Downie welcomed the return of the City’s outdoor cinema season to Northbridge’s dedicated community space after Festive Flicks’ three year hiatus. For the budget-conscious activity planner, he added there was even more on offer at the Piazza this month.

“A stop on the City’s Christmas Lights Trail is here too so you can make a whole evening of it; take in some festive entertainment and a movie and experience the lights as well, all free,” said Downie.

With weekend Free Flicks for Kids screenings proving the most popular, its recommended you arrive early to settle in on the comfy Piazza beanbags and enjoy pre-film live entertainment from favourite local magicians, musicians and, closer to Christmas, even a visit from Santa.

Adults looking for some midweek respite can get along for some local live music before enjoying a rom-com, friendship flick or cult classic at Date Night, Wednesdays ‘til 21 December. Celebrating love in all its cinematic forms, it the perfect excuse to escape the silly season for dinner and a movie.

One special Friday edition of Date Night in December (23rd) sees small screen classic Seinfeld as the big screen feature, with a 3-episode marathon celebrating Festivus, the secular holiday arising from the show to become a worldwide phenomenon.

In a true Festivus miracle, acclaimed local singer Mike DeGrussa has been secured to provide the pre-film entertainment, playing the model of Korg keyboard used for the show’s iconic theme music.

You’ll be spoiled for choice exploring the neighbourhood’s food & beverage options before and after – there’s something to suit every taste and budget – or bring a picnic or a takeaway from one of the eateries nearby, including Northbridge Brewing Co. next door, offering a $15 takeaway pizza special.

“We’re pleased to be giving people free, family-friendly reasons to come and enjoy Northbridge, but with funding for a 2023 season TBC, I’d get your free outdoor movie fix while you can!” said Downie.

For more on the Spring/Summer 2022 Film Season at City of Perth Northbridge Piazza & Superscreen, head to visitperth.com.

