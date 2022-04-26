Final episodes of ‘Grace and Frankie’ coming April 29

The second part of the final season of Netflix’s smash-hit comedy Grace and Frankie is heading to the streaming service at the end of this month.

Premiering in 2015, the series stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as two reluctant friends who realise their husbands (Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston) are leaving them for one another.

Over six (and a half) seasons, the show has explored the deep friendship between these two characters and their unconventional extended family – played by Brooklyn Decker, Ethan Embry, June Diane Raphael and Baron Vaughn.

Over the years, the program has boasted some fabulous guest stars including Peter Gallagher, Lisa Kudrow, Nicole Richie, Mary Steenburgen and RuPaul, and fans can expect a visit from Fonda and Tomlin’s 9 to 5 co-star Dolly Parton this season.

“We’re so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation… and amazingly their kids as well,” Fonda and Tomlin said when the show’s ending was announced.

“We’ll miss these two old gals… as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around. We’ve outlasted so many things – just hope we don’t outlast the planet.”

Grace and Frankie’s final episodes hit Netflix on April 29.

OIP Staff

