Dolly Parton to make an appearance on ‘Grace and Frankie’

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Dolly Parton is set to make a special guest appearance on the final season of Grace and Frankie reuniting her on screen with her co-stars from the 1980 film 9 to 5.

Parton appeared alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in the comedy classic.

The trio appeared together on stage at the 2017 Emmy Awards, and the following year Jane Fonda suggested their were plans to make a long awaited sequel to their hit film. While that project never materialised, Netflix has confirmed the gang will be back together for an episode of Grace and Frankie.

Grace and Frankie will have it’s seventh and final season in 2022, making it Netflix’s longest ever running show. The comedy follows two women, who are poles apart in their personalities, but come to rely on each other when their lives are thrown into turmoil.

The late in life upset that disrupts their lives is their respective husbands leaving them, and announcing they are gay and a couple. Martin Sheen and Sam Waterson play Sol and Robert.

The final season of the show was delayed due to Covid-19 but 12 final episodes are expected in 2022.

While Dolly Parton was a household name in 1980 thanks to her hugely successful music career, 9 to 5 was her first ever film appearance. Fonda and Tomlin each had long film resume by comparison.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.