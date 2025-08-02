Final tickets to Tyler the Creator’s Perth show released

Rapper Tyle the Creator is set to bring his massive world tour to a close with it’s final show slated to take place in Perth on 5th September and a final release of tickets are on sale now.

Chromakopia: The World Tour featuring special guests Lil Yachty and Paris Texas kicks off it’s Australian and New Zealand leg this month after performances in the USA< Canada and Europe.

The 12-date tour kicks off at Spark Arena, Auckland on 18th August before four show’s in Melbourne at the Rod Laver Arena on 20th, 22nd, 23rd and 24th of August.



The tour will then head to Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney for three shows on 26th, 27th and 28th August, two Brisbane Entertainment Centre shows on30th and 31st August, before winding up the tour with two RAC Arena, Perth shows on 4th and 5th September.

The tour is in support of the musician’s eighth album Chromakopia, but since the tour started he’s put out another record titled Don’t Tap the Glass.

Fans got a surprise when the unexpected release arrived. The ten track album runs for just 28 and half minutes, making it the shortest album of his career, but it’s raced to the top of the charts, and also propelled sales of his previous work.

Billboard magazine had high praise for the live performances.

“Tyler continues to remind everyone why he’s one of the most creative, unpredictable, and flat-out entertaining artists of our time. The Chromakopia Tour is funny, intimate, and nostalgic – the perfect balance of thoughtful artistry.” the said in their assessment of the show.

Tickets to the Perth show are available via Ticketek.