Find out more about Monkeypox at an online forum

Filed under Featured Posted by admin



Gay and bisexual men are being urged to attend a virtual monkeypox forum with Australia’s deputy chief medical officer and a leading sexual health specialist as the community rallies to prevent transmission.

The free national forum at 6.30pm on Monday, October 10 will address community concerns and provide information about how to stay safe and get vaccinated.

Australia has recorded 136 cases of Monkeypox since the virus was first identified here in May, with 7 cases being detected in Western Australia.

Around the world more than 67,000 cases have been reported across 106 countries, almost all of them among gay and bisexual men.

The forum’s panel will include Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd, UNSW sexual health specialist Dr Vincent Cornelisse and AIDS Council of NSW Acting Director of Sexual Health Matthew Vaughan. The event will be moderated by Heath Paynter, Deputy CEO of the Australian Federation of Aids Organisations (AFAO).

Heath Paynter said the forum is a great chance for gay and bisexual men to learn about monkeypox and what it means for them.

“This is an important opportunity to engage with leading health professionals who can help the community make informed decisions about staying safe,” he said.

“The forum will provide essential information about monkeypox and how it is affecting Australians.

“It will also discuss how the community can protect themselves, with a particular focus on vaccination, as well as address any community concerns and questions.

The National Monkeypox Community Forum will be held on Monday October 10 between 6.30pm and 8pm AEDT.

Register to attend.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.