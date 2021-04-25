Find out more about what happens in the final season of ‘Pose’

Screen,Tv | Filed under Culture

FX has released a video giving fans of the TV show Pose a first in-depth look at what happens in the show’s final season.

The clip gives a quick update on what’s in store for our favourite characters as they head back to the ballroom.

“Season 3 is about social justice, about anti-discrimination, hope, there is family of course.” says Dominique Jackson who plays Elektra in the series, as the clip shows there’s a lot hurdles for the characters to tackle in the new series.

Alongside scenes of ballroom realness and found family dinners, there’s also protests, funerals, the AIDS epidemic, new challenges and a wedding!

“This season we’re tackling drug addition.” shares Haile Sahar, who plays Lulu on the show. “Because people don’t have family, because they don’t know that they’re loved, often there’s times when they turn to something to numb that pain.”

The final season premieres in the USA on 2nd May with a double episode, and will be screening at the same time in Australia on Foxtel on Monday May 3rd.

OIP Staff

