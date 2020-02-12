‘First Dates’ praised for positive depiction of living with HIV

Screen,Tv | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

The Irish version of popular TV show First Dates has been praised for including a positive depiction of people living with HIV.

A recent episode of the show featured 25-year-old Shane headed out on a date with Dylan, 24, and spoke candidly about his HIV diagnosis.

“Probably a bit of a bombshell, but I got diagnosed with HIV just over a year ago.” Shane said to his date.

‘I’ve no issues with telling anyone about it really. I don’t know if I’m just very body sensitive but I only had it for about two or three weeks before I knew.” Shane said, telling Dylan that when he felt a cold felt different to previous times he’d been ill he headed straight to the doctor.

Many people who have HIV report that they experienced cold like symptoms when their body seroconverted, however many people do not experience any symptoms.

Take a look at the clip to see how Dylan reacted, and if Shane got a second date.

OIP Staff