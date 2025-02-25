Search
First images of Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man released

Culture

Nicholas Galitzine is currently filming a new Masters of the Universe film adaptation, and the first image of him as He-Man has been released.

The picture from studio Amazon MGM shows the actor holding the Sword of Power, but only Galitzine’s hands, chest and shoulder are visible in the picture.

Recently paparazzi snaps however has shown the actor has been hitting the gym and developing a much more buffer physique for the role.

The new take on the 80s toy range stars will be directed Travis Knight and boasts Jared Leto, Idris Elba, Alison Brie, and Camila Mendes in its cast.

Galitzine is best known for the gay romantic comedy Red White and Royal Blue, and his starring role in the TV series Mary & George.

Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine in ‘Mary & George’.

The 1980s franchise began life as a toy collection from Mattel, but later branched out into comic books and a popular animated series.

The story focusses on characters of the planet Eternia. Prince Adam, the son of the reigning monarchs lives in Castle Grayskull, but using the power of a sword he can transform into He-Man. He spends his time battling the evil Skeletor.

The animated series ran from 1983 until 1985, and the toys were top sellers to young kids in the 1980s.

A feature film was made in 1987, but by the time it came out kids had largely moved on. The film stared Dolph Lungren as He-Man, and Frank Langella as Skeletor. The storyline saw them visit Earth after a cosmic key opened a portal.

The film also featured Courtney Cox as a teenager who helps He-Man. Actor Christina Pickles played an evil sorceress in the film, she later play Judy Geller, Ross and Monica’s mother on Friends.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

