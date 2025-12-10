Search
First look at ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 18

Culture

RuPaul’s Drag Race returns for an impressive 18th season in January 2026.

14 brand new queens from across the United States will be competing for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.

RuPaul will be joined by his right hand woman Michelle Visage, alongside regular guest judges Carson Kressley, Ross Matthews, TS Madison and Law Roach.

Among the celebrity guest judges will be musician and actor Teyana Taylor, Benny Blanco, Dove Cameron and the iconic Cardi B.

Fighting for the crown this season is Briar Blush, Ciara Myst, Darlene Mitchell, DD Fuego, Discord Addams, Jane Don’t, Mandy Mango, Myki Meeks, Nini Coco and Vita VonTesse Starr.

Athena Dion and Juicy Love Dion claim to make history as the first mother-daughter duo to compete on the season, while the charming Kenya Pleaser makes history as the first contestant from South Carolina. Mia Starr also has bragging rights as a dancer whose performed with Rihanna and Britney Spears, as well as at the Super Bowl with Jennifer Lopez.

Meet the queens below!

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18 premieres on 2 January 2026, streaming in Australia on Stan.

