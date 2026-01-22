Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

First look at ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World’ season three

Culture

The Drag Race vs The World seasons pits all star contestants from the UK, Canada and soon Down Under against queens from around the globe.

The second season of Drag Race UK vs The World saw the world fall in love with Drag Race Down Under season two runner-up, Perth’s own Hannah Conda.

- Advertisement -

BBC and World of Wonder have now revealed the full cast and first trailer for the next international showdown.

Kate Butch (UK S5), Sminty Drop (UK S4) and Zahirah Zapanta (UK S6) are facing off against each other and seven global sensations: Minty Fresh (Philippines S1), Fontana (Sweden), Serena Morena (Mexico S1), The Only Naomy (Germany), Melinda Verga (Canada S4), Gawdland (Thailand S3) and Mariah Paris Balenciaga (US S3).

The queens will be vying to impress special guest judges including Jade, Will Poulter, Kristen McMenamy, Lucy Punch and pop icons Bananarama.

Check out the trailer below!

RuPaul’s Drag Race vs The World season three premieres on 27 January 2026.

Latest

Culture

Brooke Blurton joins Ernie Dingo and team on ‘Going Places’ season seven

0
Brooke will join Ernie as they travel from Karijini National Park to Karratha.
News

Chad Hughes appointed as new Thorne Harbour Health CEO

0
Thorne Harbour Health has appointed a new CEO, following the departure of longstanding leader Simon Ruth last year.
History

On This Gay Day | Gay rights activist Carl Wittman died

0
His essay 'A Gay Manifesto' was first published in 1970.
News

A new wave of offensive flyers arrive in Perth letterboxes

0
WA Police are hoping the victim of this crime can be identified.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Brooke Blurton joins Ernie Dingo and team on ‘Going Places’ season seven

0
Brooke will join Ernie as they travel from Karijini National Park to Karratha.
News

Chad Hughes appointed as new Thorne Harbour Health CEO

0
Thorne Harbour Health has appointed a new CEO, following the departure of longstanding leader Simon Ruth last year.
History

On This Gay Day | Gay rights activist Carl Wittman died

0
His essay 'A Gay Manifesto' was first published in 1970.
News

A new wave of offensive flyers arrive in Perth letterboxes

0
WA Police are hoping the victim of this crime can be identified.
News

Dame Marie Bashir dies aged 95

0
Dame Marie is being remembered for her vocal support of LGBTIQA+ organisations, and her advocacy in the realm of mental health.

Brooke Blurton joins Ernie Dingo and team on ‘Going Places’ season seven

OUTinPerth -
Brooke will join Ernie as they travel from Karijini National Park to Karratha.
Read more

Chad Hughes appointed as new Thorne Harbour Health CEO

OUTinPerth -
Thorne Harbour Health has appointed a new CEO, following the departure of longstanding leader Simon Ruth last year.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Gay rights activist Carl Wittman died

OUTinPerth -
His essay 'A Gay Manifesto' was first published in 1970.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture