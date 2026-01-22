First look at ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World’ season three

The Drag Race vs The World seasons pits all star contestants from the UK, Canada and soon Down Under against queens from around the globe.

The second season of Drag Race UK vs The World saw the world fall in love with Drag Race Down Under season two runner-up, Perth’s own Hannah Conda.

- Advertisement -

BBC and World of Wonder have now revealed the full cast and first trailer for the next international showdown.

Kate Butch (UK S5), Sminty Drop (UK S4) and Zahirah Zapanta (UK S6) are facing off against each other and seven global sensations: Minty Fresh (Philippines S1), Fontana (Sweden), Serena Morena (Mexico S1), The Only Naomy (Germany), Melinda Verga (Canada S4), Gawdland (Thailand S3) and Mariah Paris Balenciaga (US S3).

The queens will be vying to impress special guest judges including Jade, Will Poulter, Kristen McMenamy, Lucy Punch and pop icons Bananarama.

Check out the trailer below!

RuPaul’s Drag Race vs The World season three premieres on 27 January 2026.