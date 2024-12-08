First look at ‘The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer’

The third series of Foxtel’s acclaimed series The Twelve has been filming around Pemberton in Western Australia’s southwest and now we’ve got out first look at the forthcoming series.

The third outing of the anthology series is dubbed ‘Cap Rock Killer’ and sees Sam Neill retuning as defence attorney Brett Colby.

He’ll be appearing alongside alongside Danielle Cormack (Wentworth, Year Of), Eryn Jean Norvill (Love Me, Preppers), Sarah Peirse (Stateless, We Went Up The Hill) and William Zappa (The Dry, Population: 11).

Neill said he was delighted to be playing the much loved character for a third round of the series.

“Well, here we go again! Delighted to be stepping back into Colby’s shoes, and a privilege to join this brilliant bunch of actors.

“Hats off to Sarah Walker, who’s spun another cracking story full of secrets, twists, and some rather inconvenient truths. It’s all gripping stuff, I promise. Also, let’s take a moment of appreciation for Perth and the pretty Margaret River region. Get ready to binge our new show when it hits your screens next year.”

Danielle Cormack, Sam Neill, Sarah Peirse and Eryn Jean Norvill

Danielle Cormack, who fans of Wentworth loved for her portrayal of Bea Smith, shared her joy at joining the production.

“As a fan of previous seasons, joining my fellow Kiwi Sam Neill and the enormous ensemble cast on this anthology series has been a joy.

“It’s been such a privilege to work on a local drama that is gripping, full of intrigue and features wonderfully drawn characters. The direction and crew of this season has been outstanding, and I’ve relished going head-to-head with Sam in the courtroom”. Cormack said.

Hanah Tayeb, Phoenix Raei, Nathalie Morris and Ewan Leslie.

Serving as the jury are Ewen Leslie (The Cry, Top of the Lake China Girl) and Phoenix Raei (The Night Agent, Clickbait) together with Hanah Tayeb (Miles From Nowhere, Raised by Refugees Season 2), Nathalie Morris (Bump, We Were Dangerous), Catherine Moore (Runt, How to Please a Woman), Bolude Watson (Hearts and Bones, Swift Street), Bessie Holland (Fisk, Wentworth), Stuart Daulman (Five Bedrooms, Utopia), Paul Tassone (Poker Face, The Code), Charles Napoleon An (Narrow Road to the Deep North, Last King of the Cross), Libby Stone (The Claremont Murders, Blue Heelers) and newcomer Claire Leach.

Much loved actor Tracy Mann is also in the cast. Mann appeared in many memorable shows including Sweet and Sour, Prisoner, Skirts and Sword of Honour. From the preview video it can be seen that Mann is playing the judge in the forthcoming trial.

Rikki Lea Bestall, Screenwest CEO, said the WA based funding agency was bringing big projects to the state,

“It’s so great to see so many Western Australians working on The Twelve – we are pleased that the WA Production Attraction Incentive is attracting projects like The Twelve to Western Australia and creating so many career opportunities for our talented cast and crew.”

The show will air on Foxtel and Binge in 2025.