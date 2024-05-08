First look: Olivia Colman and John Lithgow are shooting ‘Jimpa’

A new photos gives film fans their first look at the upcoming drama Jimpa staring Olivia Colman and John Lithgow.

The film is currently in its third week of shooting in Amsterdam and production will later move to Australia where sections of the movie will be filmed in Adelaide. It will also film in Helsinki in Finland.

The project is the latest work from acclaimed Australian writer-director Sophie Hyde whose previous film, 2022’s Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, starred Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack.

Jimpa is described as a heartfelt and uplifting multi-generational family story. Hannah (Colman) takes her trans non-binary teenager Frances (Aud Mason-Hyde) to Amsterdam, to visit their gay grandfather “Jimpa” (Lithgow). But Frances’ desire to stay with Jimpa for a year abroad means Hannah is forced to reconsider her beliefs about parenting.

Olivia Colman and John Lithgow in JIMPA. Photo credit: Mark De Blok.

Colman and Lithgow are joined in the cast by co-lead Aud Mason-Hyde in their feature debut, as well as Daniel Henshall (The Royal Hotel), Kate Box (Erotic Stories), Eamon Farren (The Witcher), Cody Fern (American Horror Story), Tilda Cobham-Hervey (I Am Woman), Deborah Kennedy (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart), Hans Kesting (Nr. 10), Zoë Love Smith (Skam NL), Romana Vrede (I Don’t Wanna Dance), Jean Janssens (Campus 12), and Frank Sanders (The Rozettes musical).

Screen Australia CEO Deirdre Brennan said they were excited about the project.



“Screen Australia is excited to support this new Australian feature film from Sophie Hyde. Sophie is a masterful storyteller and has assembled an exceptional creative team to bring this story to life. With Olivia Colman and John Lithgow leading an impressive cast, Jimpa is set to inspire audiences at home and worldwide.”

Writer-director Sophie Hyde said the story they were sharing was a very personal one.

“I feel privileged to be able to make this film and to be working again with so many collaborators I know and trust, while creating wonderful new relationships with a superb cast and crew including Olivia, John and Aud. I am thrilled to have them by my side.

“This story is a very personal one, and making it is filled with some sadness and a lot of joy. I’m particularly treasuring that I get to work with my child Aud in their feature film debut. The stories we tell help us work out who we want to be, and this one is filled with warmth, humour, love and joy. I’m delighted to be making it.” Hyde said.

Hyde wrote the film alongside screenwriter Mattew Cormack whose previous credits include 52 Tuesdays, and F*#%ing Adelaide. Hyde and Cormack previously collaborated on the television series The Hunting.

Producer Liam Heyen said it was important to tell stories about members of the LGBTQI+ communites that were real and genuine.

“For a long time I have admired Sophie’s directorial ability to tell intimate stories with scale and audience appeal, so it’s an immense privilege to be working alongside her to bring Jimpa to life.

“I strive to produce work that portrays members of the LBGTQI+ community as real, flawed and worthy people and explore the contradiction that our lives have both everything and nothing to do with our gender identity or sexuality.



“Matt and Sophie have crafted such a script with charming, complex characters and I can’t wait for audiences around the world to meet them.”