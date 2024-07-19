Search
First of its kind HIV cure case to be revealed at AIDS 2024

News

A unique HIV cure case will be among the scientific highlights of AIDS 2024, the 25th International AIDS Conference, which will take place in Munich, Germany and virtually from 22 to 26 July.

For the first time, scientists will share information about the “next Berlin Patient”, who appears to be the world’s seventh person cured of HIV following a stem cell transplant. This is the first HIV cure case in which the donor had a single, rather than double, CCR5-delta32 mutation, which could have promising implications for future research.

Timothy Rae Brown was dubbed ‘The Berlin Patient’ when he was cured of HIV in 2008 after undergoing a complex stem cell transplant for lymphoma.

In 2020 Brown had a recurrence of the leukemia that entered his spine and brain and he passed away in October of that year. He had remained HIV free for 12 years.

The news of a seventh person to be cured of carrying HIV is just one of the many findings to be presented at the conference in coming days.

Attendees will also hear about UNAIDS-led projections showing that without bold action, there could be nearly 35 million new HIV acquisitions and nearly 18 million AIDS-related deaths between 2021 and 2050.

There will be a presentation on research suggesting that doxycycline pre-exposure prophylaxis (DoxyPrEP) is a promising strategy for preventing sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Plus a study suggesting that less frequent monitoring visits could reduce the burden on HIV PrEP users without increasing STIs.

Evidence will also be presented that indicates that long-acting injectable cabotegravir (CAB-LA) is a popular and feasible HIV prevention option for women and men in Africa.

AIDS 2024, the 25th International AIDS Conference, will take place in Munich, Germany, and virtually from 22 to 26 July 2024. An estimated 15,000 participants from around the world will attend AIDS 2024, and the great majority will do so in person.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

