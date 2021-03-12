First three episodes of ‘Genera+ion’ are available on Foxtel

The first three episodes of new teen drama Genera+ion are now available to stream or download from Foxtel. The OUTinPerth team binge-viewed the eps are can confirm there are lots of queer characters in the series.

If your fan of Larry Clark’s Kids, My So-Called Life, Freaks and Geeks, Skins or the more recent Euphoria, you’ll probably like this coming of age – in the current age, drama-comedy.

Genera+ion focuses on the lives of a group of high school teenagers exploring their sexuality in a modern world. This tests their deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.

The show features Justice Smith alongside Michael Johnston from Teen Wolf, and 80s teen star Martha Plimpton. While British actor Nathan Lloyd Stewart-Jarrett, most recently seen in the Doctor Who New Year special, plays the school guidance counsellor.

The series was created by Beastly director Daniel Barnz and his teenage daughter Zelda Barnz and the Executive Producer is Girls star and creator, Lena Dunham.

Zelda has shared that the series idea came from her own coming out, when she told her adoptive same-sex parents that she was bisexual, later he brother also came out, making them a fully queer family.

In the show we follow the adventures of Chester played by Justice Smith, he’s out to shock with his out-loud-and-proud antics. Greta (Hayley Sanchez) whose got a crush on another girl at a school, but also balancing a difficult home life. Nathan (Uly Schlessinger) who is building up the courage to tell his twin sister that he’s bisexual, but he’s got some major obstacles in his way, Arianna (Nathanya Alexander) who seems to get away with everything by highlighting she’s the adoptive daughter of a gay couple.

Download or stream the series on Foxtel.

OIP Staff

