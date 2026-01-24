First trailer for live-action adaptation of ‘Masters of the Universe’

Amazon has revealed the first look at the upcoming adventure film Masters of the Universe, starring Red, White and Royal Blue lead Nicholas Galitzine.

The film follows Price Adam (Galitzine) on his journey to embracing his true identity as He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe.

Masters of the Universe also stars Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Kristen Wiig as the voice of Roboto, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as Sorceress and Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena.

The franchise originally made its debut in the 80s, as an action-figure line from Mattel. Later spawning comic books, He-Man was brought to life through animation in the iconic series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Masters of the Universe premieres in the USA this June.