Five fresh music tracks you should check out this week

Here’s five more tracks to check out.

In this week’s edition we look at videos featuring new songs from Bronze Avery, No Guidance, Mika, Micah McLaurin and Aurora.

Bronze Avery – It Is What It Is

US musician Bronze Avery released his debut album in 2002, and his new project Heatwave is expected soon. He’s been putting out a series of tunes, the most recent being this slick R’n’B offering.

No Guidance – White T-shirt

Smooth is the word to describe this offering. Are boy bands about to make a comeback in 2024? No Guidance hail from the UK, meet Josh, Zeekay, Kaci and Ebubé.

Micah McLaurin – Moons

Hailing from South Carolina, McLaurin is an acclaimed pianist, but he’s branching out into glistening disco pop. Micah’s inspired by classical artists like Chopin, Rachmaninoff and Liszt but also Madonna, Lady Gaga and Donna Summer.

Mika – Apocalypse Calypso

Remember Mika? Back in 2007 he was a global sensation with his song Grace Kelly. He’s steadily been making music and appearing on many different TV program in the UK, France and England. He just released his sixth solo album Que ta tête fleurisse toujours his first album completely in French.

Aurora – Your Blood

Aurora has a new track Your Blood which is presumably from a future album. So far she’s released three albums of material.

