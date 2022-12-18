Five fresh music tracks you should check out this week

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Here’s five more tracks to check out.

In this week’s edition we look at videos from A-ha, Carly Rae Jepsen, Whitney Houston, Confidence Man and Kendrick Lamar.

A-ha – Hunter in the Hills

This year Norwegian band A-ha released their eleventh studio album True North. The record features The Artic Philharmonic and was inspired by Bruce Springsteen’s 2019 album Western Stars. Just has Springsteen created a record that encapsulated America, A-ha set out to make a recording that was a letter from Norway.

This is the second single from the project, and it highlights that nearly 40 years after they first topped the charts, A-ha are still making very inspiring and magical sounds. This tune is written by band member Pal Waaktaar-Savoy.

Carly Rae Jepsen – Surrender My Heart

For the second single from her critically acclaimed fifth album The Loneliest Time, Carly Rae Jepsen has tapped a lot of Broadway talent. Plus, there’s a guest appearance from actress and comedian Jane Krakowski. Jepsen’s no stranger to Broadway – she appeared in title role in Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

Whitney Houston – Don’t Cry for Me (Thunderpuss Extended)

I Wanna Dance with Somebody the biopic about Whitney Houston is released in the USA this week and the soundtrack is made up of remixed versions of classic tunes and lesser-known tracks. In 1994 at an AIDS fundraiser Houston performed a live version of the CeCE Winans song Don’t Cry For Me, and a recording of the performance has recently been discovered. The acapella gospel performance is poignant given the song’s lyrics about not crying for a person after their death.

Here the track is given a dance treatment by Thunderpuss. On the album there are remixed versions of I Wanna Dance with Somebody, I’m Every Woman, How Will I Know, Love Will Save the Day and others. The Kygo remix of Higher Love was inspired, but we’re not sure if the world needed a pumping dance take on The Greatest Love of All.

Confidence Man – Toy Boy

This edition of ‘5 Fresh Music Tracks’ has certainly had an 80’s vibe, and this Brisbane band, while not from the 80’s, certainly have an 80’s aesthetic. Confidence Man just sent us a ‘Raw Silk’ remix of this tune, but here they are doing a recent live rendition. Those oversized suits are very reminiscent of Talking Heads. The lead singers name is Janet Planet.

Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out

The rap superstar has recruited acting legend Hellen Mirren to play his therapist in his latest video.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.