Five men arrested for homosexuality in Senegal

Five men have been arrested for the crime of homosexuality and creating pornography in the city of Thiès, just outside the capital city of Dakar in Senegal.

The case has been reported by 76 Crimes, who monitor countries that maintain criminal punishments for homosexuality, as well as being highlighted by several local media outlets.

The police arrest four of the men were visiting the region to plan a fashion show when they were arrested at an apartment, the fifth man is the owner of the apartment and organiser of the fashion event.

The men’s name have been published by local media, and the alleged HIV status of one of the men has also been made public. Police also released images of the five men lined up along a wall.

The men have been held in custody since 23rd of December and will return to court on 9th January. The four visiting men have reportedly pleaded guilty to the charges, while the apartment owner has pleaded no involvement.

Police alleged they found petroleum jelly and pills in their possession that were indicators of their sexual activity, and also alleged they’d created ‘pornographic content’ on their mobile phones by sending messages that included messages like “I love you” and “I miss you”.

It’s been seen as part of a wider crack down on the country’s LGBTIQA+ community following 15 men being arrested an accused of taking part in homosexual activities earlier in December.

In that case 15 men were arrested in the Diourbel region of central Senegal, east of Dakar. Six of those men have been convicted and sentenced to prison sentences of two years for indecent acts, criminal conspiracy and dissemination of images contrary to public decency.

In Senegal people accused of being homosexual can face up to five years in prison and fine of up to AUD$4,000. The average monthly wage in Senegal is AUD$270. In the past there have been accusation that those arrested under suspicion of breaking the laws have been tortured to encourage confessions.