Floating Points shares new single ‘Vocoder’ ahead of Australian tour

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Sam Shepherd aka Floating Points has today shared a new single, ‘Vocoder’ which is out now via Ninja Tune.

The new single is his first release since his acclaimed album Promises which saw him collaborating with jazz legend Pharaoh Saunders and the London Symphony Orchestra.

The new tune sees the artist firmly back in the world of electronic music with the new song featuring a sliced up vocal and brash and percussive beats.

Since releasing his debut album Elaenia in 2015, the innovative artist has followed up with Crush (2015) and Promises (2021). Alongside several EPs and stand alone singles.

Floating Points kicks off an Australian tour on Friday but tragically the west coast has been left off his itinerary.