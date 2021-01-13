Food lovers won’t want to miss Yotam Ottolenghi when he comes to Perth



If you’re a food lover or dedicate a lot of your time to whipping creations in the kitchen an upcoming event you will not want to miss is a visit from acclaim up chef and author Yotam Ottolenghi.

He will be touring Australia and New Zealand in 2021. In an event sure to stimulate the senses, Yotam will reveal his next-level approach to cooking explored in his stunning new book Ottolenghi FLAVOUR.

The OUTinPerth team has given some of the recipes in the book a go and can attest that they are mindblowingly delicious.

Ottolenghi’s tour and live performances will kick on in Perth in June before heading to Adelaide, the Gold Coast, Melbourne and Sydney. He’ll then be heading north again for an appearance in Brisbane before flying over to New Zealand for engagements in Wellington and Auckland. Finally he’ll finish up with a show in Canberra.

His new book Ottolenghi FLAVOUR, written with long-standing collaborator and co-writer Ixta Belfrage, celebrates the limitless potential of vegetables and shows how to transform them into magical dishes.

The live show Flavour of Life is all about sharing and caring. The internationally-acclaimed chef and writer talks about his influences and experiences, and offers insights about being a restaurateur and how you can dial up the flavour and be a sure-fire hit at mealtimes.

Renowned for his modern take on Eastern Mediterranean cuisine, the inspired masterchef brings the region’s exotic flavours to the forefront of home cooking in a relaxed, open and informative style.

Tour Dates:

Tuesday 8th June

Perth – Riverside Theatre

TICKETEK

Wednesday 9 June

Adelaide – Convention Centre

TICKETEK

Friday 11 June

Gold Coast – The Star

TICKETEK

Saturday 12 June

Melbourne – Hamer Hall

ARTS CENTRE

Sunday 13 June

Sydney – Darling Harbour Theatre

TICKETEK

Monday 14 June

Brisbane – Qpac Concert Hall

QPAC

Tuesday 15 June

Wellington – Michael Fowler Centre

TICKETMASTER NZ

Wednesday 16 June

Auckland – The Civic

TICKETMASTER NZ

Friday 18 June

Canberra – Canberra Theatre

Canberra Theatre

OIP Staff

