Food lovers won’t want to miss Yotam Ottolenghi when he comes to Perth

If you’re a food lover or dedicate a lot of your time to whipping creations in the kitchen an upcoming event you will not want to miss is a visit from acclaim up chef and author Yotam Ottolenghi.
He will be touring Australia and New Zealand in 2021. In an event sure to stimulate the senses, Yotam will reveal his next-level approach to cooking explored in his stunning new book Ottolenghi FLAVOUR.
The OUTinPerth team has given some of the recipes in the book a go and can attest that they are mindblowingly delicious.
Ottolenghi’s tour and live performances will kick on in Perth in June before heading to Adelaide, the Gold Coast, Melbourne and Sydney. He’ll then be heading north again for an appearance in Brisbane before flying over to New Zealand for engagements in Wellington and Auckland. Finally he’ll finish up with a show in Canberra.
His new book Ottolenghi FLAVOUR, written with long-standing collaborator and co-writer Ixta Belfrage, celebrates the limitless potential of vegetables and shows how to transform them into magical dishes.
The live show Flavour of Life is all about sharing and caring. The internationally-acclaimed chef and writer talks about his influences and experiences, and offers insights about being a restaurateur and how you can dial up the flavour and be a sure-fire hit at mealtimes.
Renowned for his modern take on Eastern Mediterranean cuisine, the inspired masterchef brings the region’s exotic flavours to the forefront of home cooking in a relaxed, open and informative style.
Tour Dates:
Tuesday 8th June
Perth – Riverside Theatre
Wednesday 9 June
Adelaide – Convention Centre
Friday 11 June
Gold Coast – The Star
Saturday 12 June
Melbourne – Hamer Hall
Sunday 13 June
Sydney – Darling Harbour Theatre
Monday 14 June
Brisbane – Qpac Concert Hall
Tuesday 15 June
Wellington – Michael Fowler Centre
Wednesday 16 June
Auckland – The Civic
Friday 18 June
Canberra – Canberra Theatre
