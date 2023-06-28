For Our Elders: celebrate NAIDOC Week in the City of Perth

This NAIDOC Week, the City of Perth is honouring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander achievements, history and culture. This year’s theme is For Our Elders, encouraging all of us to acknowledge and respect the critical role Elders past and present play in our communities and families.

Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas paid his respects to the City’s Elders Advisory Group, and said the city was proud to be hosting a wide range of activities.

“The City has made a firm and genuine commitment, as articulated in the Yacker Danjoo Ngala Bidi (Working Together Our Way) signed by the Elders, the CEO and myself, to acknowledge the past and commit to working in partnership together to build a future for all,” Zempilas said.

“The Elders work with the City to achieve this and provide a voice for the Aboriginal people that live, work and have a connection to Boorloo/Perth.

“The City is proud to host a wide range of immersive experiences during NAIDOC Week, ranging from music, dance, culture and art, to celebrate and embrace the oldest living culture on Earth.”

To kick off the week, the NAIDOC Opening Ceremony will take place at Moort-ak Waadiny/Wellington Square on Sunday, 2 July.

“This ceremony at Moort-ak Waadiny/Wellington Square is free and a wonderful opportunity for people of all ages, across Boorloo, to commemorate and celebrate NAIDOC Week.” the Lord Mayor said.

The City of Perth will also host the free Djinong Djina Boodja exhibition, showcasing the works of Nyoongar artist Shane Pickett, in the Council House lobby from 30 June – 18 August. Pickett is one of Australia’s most respected Aboriginal artists and this exhibition features some of his final paintings created before his death in 2010.

National NAIDOC Week 2023 runs from 2 – 9 July and many prominent landmarks including Council House, Trafalgar Bridge and Adelaide Street Pedestrian Bridge will be lit up in the colours of the Aboriginal Flag.

Events occurring around the City to celebrate NAIDOC Week 2023

Djinong Djina Boodja | 30 June – 18 August

Council House

Come to the Council House foyer to view a free exhibition showcasing works from the most radical and significant phase of Shane Pickett’s career – one of WA’s foremost Nyoongar artists. The exhibition is titled Djinong Djina Boodja (Look at that land that I have travelled).

NAIDOC Week Perth Opening Ceremony | 2 July

Moort-ak Waadiny (Wellington Square), 1-5pm

The NAIDOC Week Perth Opening Ceremony will officially launch the 2023 National NAIDOC Week celebrations here in Perth. Ceremony highlights will include a Welcome to Country, Smoking Ceremony and closing performance of dances on Midar Boodja (Dancing Ground). Attendees will experience Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture through music, dance, food, arts, crafts and designs.

Immerse yourself in NAIDOC Week at Yagan Square | 5 – 6 July

Yagan Square Amphitheatre

Come on down to Yagan Square on Wednesday, 5 July to immerse yourself in the rich traditions and vibrant heritage of Australia’s First Nations people. There will be a range of free, family-friendly activities, including art and food workshops. On Thursday, 6 July, be moved and entertained by a powerful performance from Yirra Yaakin, Australia’s largest Aboriginal-led theatre company. Immerse Yourself in NAIDOC Week at Yagan Square

Boorloo Storytime | 7 July

City of Perth Library, 11am – 2pm

Gain a deeper understanding of Nyoongar culture in this fun and engaging storytime. Olman Walley will read stories about Boorloo country/Perth and the Nyoongar people. Olman Walley is a Wilman, Balardong, Binjareb, and Wadjuk Nyoongar man. Recommended for ages 4 to 10. Tickets essential.

Boorloo Music | 7 July

City of Perth Library, 1pm – 2pm

Immerse yourself in the music of the ancient Nyoongar culture. Children will hear Olman Walley play the didgeridoo and will learn songs they can sing along with. Olman Walley is a Wilman, Balardong, Binjareb, and Wadjuk Nyoongar man. Recommended for ages 2 to 8. Tickets essential.

Nyumbi | Every Saturday

WA Museum Boola Bardip, 11am

Experience a celebration of Nyoongar culture through song, dance and language every Saturday at Boola Bardip from 11am.

Nyumbi Experience| Saturday*

WA Museum Boola Bardip, 12pm

Immerse yourself in Aboriginal culture with a personalised Welcome to Perth and WA Museum Boola Bardip, an Aboriginal-led tour of the museum, and a yarn and bush tucker tasting.

*Paid experience, booking essential.

