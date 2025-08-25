Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

For The Dolls! Fundraiser raises thousands for local trans artists

Community

A recent fundraising event has gathered thousands of dollars to support local trans artists, with a blockbuster lineup at Connections Nightclub.

Organised by drag and makeup artist Kara Elkes, who received community support for her own gender affirmation, says she was committed to throw her For The Dolls party to give back to the community.

“Two years ago I had the privilege of getting my own gender affirming surgery in Argentina which was only made possible by the kindness and generosity of the community and performers in Boorloo,” Elkes said.

“When I returned with my new face I told myself I would continue to pay it forward to help other trans people in our community to achieve their own goals of gender affirming care.”

The event raised approximately $7,500, which will be distrubuted among local trans drag artists PRISM, Veronica Jean Jones and Kandi Kisses and femme queens of the ballroom House of Alexander – Brazen and Skye.

A huge selection of local performers threw their support behind the event, with the massive lineup including Barbie Q, Freddie Be Perfect, Bush Rat, Miss Phoria, The House of Alexander, Bebe Babow, Moesha, Brad Titt, Veruca Sour, Sugar Dujoure, Impulse Cuntrol and Kara herself.

The community support kept on coming, with major raffle prizes from Connections Nightclub, Rablle Books, Libido Northbridge, Perth Steamworks, Wigged Out, Centre Front Studio, Deb Elkes Crochet and many more helping to build up the bounty.

“For as long as there are trans people in our community needing gender affirming care and a community ready to support them I will continue to do what I can,” Elkes continued.

“Please continue to support and donate to these beautiful women.”

