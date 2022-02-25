Liberal VP Teena McQueen wants more laws against transgender people

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Liberal party Vice-President Teena McQueen has declared she’s a supporter of Senator Claire Chandler’s bill, but also wants more legislation to be introduced to restrict transgender people.

Earlier this week Prime Minister Scott Morrison publicly endorsed a private member’s bill from Tasmanian Senator Claire Chandler. Dubbed the ‘Save Women’s Sport’ bill, it would allow sporting groups to discriminate against transgender girls and women.

Appearing on the Sky News program Bernardi the part’s Vice-President said she was a big supporter of the bill but would also like to see more laws developed to restrict the participation of transgender girls and women. New South Wales’ Woman of the Year award was one area that McQueen said more laws were needed.

While the Prime Minister has voiced his support for the bill, it has also shown that there is a clear divide within the party when it comes to support and recognition of people who are transgender. Several government’s MPs have added their names to those supporting Senator Chandler’s bill, but others have publicly questioned the legislation and labeled at as importation of US culture wars.

The internal party arguments over how to treat transgender youth follow on from the Prime Minister’s humiliating defeat over the Religious Discrimination Bill, which was shelved after five of his own MPs crossed the floor to support amendments that would protect LGBTIQA+ youth in schools.

Earlier this week during an interview with the ABC Senator Chandler was unable to name a single example, sporting code, or sporting club in her home state of Tasmania which required the legislative change she is calling for. Senator Chandler later said she was aware of hundreds of cases across Australia but could not disclose any of them publicly at this stage because there would be vitriolic attacks on those sharing their experiences.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: 9364 6909 / waamh.org.au / [email protected]

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.