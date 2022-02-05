Teena McQueen says Religious Discrimination bill is a “hot mess”

Liberal party Vice President Teena McQueen says the government’s Religious Discrimination Bill is “a hot mess” but people should stop focusing on the effects it will have on LGBTIQA+ people.

McQueen said the bill should have a lot more work done on it before it’s presented to the parliament.

“There have been so many amendments to this bill. It’s a hot mess at the moment, I’m going to admit that.” McQueen said during appearance on Sky News speaking to former Liberal senator Cory Bernardi.

“There shouldn’t be discrimination against anybody, but you just can’t harp on the LGBTQAZ, you know kids at school – if you’ve got red hair, if you’re overweight, lets cut out discrimination and teach kindness and tolerance.

McQueen said the bill the Morrison government had put forward still needs a lot of work. McQueen said the Liberal party was a “broad church” but the party should hold it’s position on the bill and not “cave in”.

“If you don’t stand for anything, you stand for nothing.” McQueen said. “I think there’s a lot of work to be done on this bill before it’s even presented.”

McQueen said she could understand why Prime Minister Scott Morrison had backflipped on several issues during this week, including now voicing his support for Western Australian’s controlled border. The Liberal Vice-President labeled Western Australia a “Nanny-Nazi” state.

“I think McGowan has, what? Eighty per cent plus popularity in Western Australia. We need to hold seats in Western Australia and really if all the electorates of Western Australia are comfortable with this Nanny-Nazi kind of state, where they are kept separate from everything, then I think the Prime Minister is going to be reluctant to buck that system. The whole ‘keep people safe’ thing seems to work with an election coming up.” McQueen said.

“Certainly we should be encouraging one country, all together, but with those seats that we need to hold in Western Australia I think it’s probably wise to back McGowan on this…that’s purely a political move.” McQueen said.

McQueen’s comments coincided with the release of reports from two parliamentary inquiries, both reports recommended that the Religious Discrimination Bill be progressed through the parliament with only minor amendments. The parliament is expected to continue the debate on the bills on Tuesday.

