Former Liberal MP Dr Katie Allen dies aged 59

Dr Katie Allen, who served as a Liberal MP in the Morrison government, has died aged 59. Just a few months ago Dr Allen shared that she had been diagnosed with a rare for of cancer.

Prior to her political career Dr Allen was a pediatric allergist and gastroenterologist at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital.

In a post to social media, Dr Allen’s family said she spent her life caring for others as a mother, doctor, professor, MP and friend. They described how she passed away surrounded by family after living a full, beautiful life, all the way to the end.

Dr Allen served in the federal parliament representing the now abolished seat of Higgins from 2019 until she lost the seat to Labor at the 2022 election. She contested the seat of Chisholm at the 2025 election. Just days after failing to make a return to parliament she shared that she had been diagnosed with an advanced case of cholangiocarcinoma – a rare form of cancer.

Dr Allen made headlines for her support of LGBTIQA+ youth

In 2022 Dr Allen was one of five Liberal MPs who crossed the floor and voted against her own party’s Religious Discrimination legislation. She said she took the stance because she wanted to see changed to the associated Sex Discrimination laws to give greater protections to LHGBTIQA+ staff and students in religious based schools.

Current Liberal leader Sussan Ley paid tribune to Dr Allen saying she was a “trailblazer”.

“She did things differently and she did them her way,” Ley said in a statement.

“You only had to be in a room with her to feel her passion.

“Passion for women, for medicine, for education, for the Liberal Party, and above all for people who needed a helping hand.”

Former Treasurer Josh Frydenberg also praised Dr Allen’s contribution to Australian society.

“Brave, bright and beautiful, Katie was special, a cut above the rest.” he said.

“She was a world leader in medical research who I first met through my sister, a fellow paediatrician. Later it would be a privilege to be Parliamentary neighbours in adjoining electorates.

“She was a wonderful, hard working local member for Higgins and a big contributor in Canberra, where her deep care for others drove every position she took.

“She was principled and strong, always determined to make a difference, and she did. She will be hugely missed.” Frydenberg said.

Victorian Liberal leader Jess Wilson said Dr Allen’s life had been cut far too short.

“Katie was one of the strongest, most intelligent people I have ever known. She had such a warm heart and was dedicated to bettering our country, and her beloved local community, until the end.” Wilson said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese posted condolences online.

“Katie believed deeply in serving her community, her nation and her fellow Australians. She dedicated her life, her talents and her courage to making our nation a better place. May she rest in eternal peace.” the PM said.