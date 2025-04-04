Former Liberal MP Rory Amon to face trail on child sex charges next year

Former NSW Liberal MP Rory Amon has appeared in a Sydney Court and formally pleaded not guilty to a string of accusations about an alleged sexual assault of a teenage boy.

The 35-year-old first term MP appeared at the Dowling Street District Court today and formally pleaded not guilty to 10 charges, including five counts of sexual intercourse with a person over the age of 10 and under 14.

Judge Stephen Hanley set the trial date for 16 February 2026.

Former NS Liberal MP Rory Amon.

Court documents have revealed that Amon is accused of meeting the teenager after connecting on an online dating app. It is alleged that the 13 year old boy bypassed the apps age restrictions, and claimed to be 15 years old.

Amon, who was 27 or 28 at the time of the alleged offences, is accused of lying about his age and claiming to be 17 years of age.

Prosectors have alleged that Amon was aware that the child was under 16 years of age.

It is alleged that Amon initiated communication with the youth on the Squirt app, before moving the conversation to another app, Snapchat. Here explicit photos and videos were allegedly exchanged.

It has been detailed that Amon allegedly met the complainant, picking him up and taking him to a secluded toilet in a carpark, where he kissed the child and engaged in oral sex. Amon is accused of taking the teenager to the same location a few weeks later and sexually assaulting him multiple times.

The teenager reportedly disclosed the incidents to a schoolteacher, but did provide enough detail for any action to be taken. Between 2019 and 2020 they reconnected and began chatting and sharing images via Snapchat again.

In 2022 a full police report was filed with the complainant allegedly that Amon had attempted to engage hm in sexual activity again via a dating app, using different accounts.

Amon, a solicitor specialising in family law served as a local government councilor from 2017 until 2023 when he was elected to state parliament. He became the member for Pittwater in March 2023 and was appointed as the Shadow Assistant Minister for Youth, Housing and Planning. He resigned from parliament when the charges were first levelled against him.