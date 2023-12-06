Fran Kelly to return to ABC Radio in new weekend role

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Fran Kelly is set to return to ABC Radio in 2024, just over two years after she hung up the headphones as the host of ABC Radio National’s Breakfast program.

Kelly will return to the airwaves as a weekend presenter hosting their Saturday Extra program each week at 7am.

Last year Kelly appeared on ABC TV with the chat show Frankly, but audiences didn’t engage with the program and the broadcaster declined to commission a second series.

Kelly said she was looking forward to being back on the airwaves.

“I look forward to coming back and reconnecting with that audience that I was so entwined with for 17 years,” Kelly said. “The grueling schedule of RN Breakfast through the week was unsustainable after that long. It’s a time in my life for a bit of work–life balance, and I think this is a good way to do it.”

Alongside her radio work she’ll also continue to host the popular political podcast The Party Room with Patricia Karvelas. The current host of Saturday Extra, Geraldine Doogue, will be joining a new program called Global Roaming that will focus on Asia-Pacific current affairs. It will be cohosted by Hamish Macdonald.

Graeme Watson

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.