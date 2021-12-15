France’s parliament votes in favour of banning conversion practices

France’s parliament has voted in favour of banning conversion and change practices which aim to alter a person’s sexuality or gender.

They join a growing number of countries who have introduced legislation to combat the practices. Under the French legislation, people offering conversion or suppression practices could be jailed for two years and fined up to 30,000 euros ($47,500 AUD).

There will be even tougher sentences if people under the age of 18 are involved, or vulnerable adults. To become law the bill needs to be signed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Very happy with this agreement,” French Equalities Minister Elisabeth Moreno said on Twitter. “No, being yourself is not a crime.”

France now joins the growing number of countries who have taken legislative action to ban conversion practices. Brazil, Albania, Malta, Germany and Canada is also in the process of bringing in new laws.

The practice has also been made illegal in several Australian states and territories, including Victoria, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory. Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan has resisted calls to bring in laws in Western Australia.

The Australian Medical Society has urged all Australian states and territories to introduce legislation banning the practices.

AMA President Omar Khorshid, speaking in November, said: “Conversion practices are a blatant example of the discrimination faced by LGBTQIA+ people in Australia and have no place in our society.”

