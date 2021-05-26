Frank Film Club: Young women talk cinema in Maisie Williams’ new project

Maisie Williams and her production company Rapt have released the first episode of Frank Film Club, a brand new podcast taking a deep dive into cinema through the lens of four young women in the industry.

For the first episode, Maisie Williams and her co-hosts discuss Rocks (2019) which was chosen by presenter Hannah. Directed by Sarah Gavron, Rocks is a coming-of-age story about an east London schoolgirl who must take care of herself and her younger brother after being abandoned by their mother.

Having spoken directly to some of the individuals behind Rocks and through their own research, Maisie and her co-hosts dive into many elements of the film including the importance of representation for young women and girls, the incredible process of a long-term open casting, and how the characters’ bonds pay homage to the beauty of female friendship.

“I feel like when you do open casting, and you go into these groups and communities, that’s an honest reflection of what London is… It’s a rewatch,” Williams said.

“I will keep recommending this movie to people and keep watching it. It will always symbolise girlhood for me.”

Episode two of Frank Film Club will release this Friday and will focus on the cult American documentary film Grey Gardens (1975), directed by Albert Maysles, David Maysles, Muffie Meyer and Ellen Hovde.

Frank Film Club follows a simple format: every week the hosts watch a film and get together to discuss their individual takes. Covering a wide range of genres: from pre-2000s to independent and box office, through to documentaries, foreign language, and more, Frank Film Club warmly mimics the in-person film club experience, but instead on a global level with an expansive digital community.

Season one will cover films such as Pixar’s Soul (2020), Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You (2018), Ridley Scott’s Thelma and Louise (1991), and more. Expect honest, dynamic, and comedic conversation, fun facts, and in-depth investigation into both the film and behind-the-scenes.

Join Frank Film Club every Tuesday and Friday for your weekly dose of all things film.

Frank Film Club is part of the Acast Creator Network, and available wherever you get your podcasts.

Source: Media release

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.