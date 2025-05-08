Franz Ferdinand to begin Australian tour in Perth this November

Scottish rock band Franz Ferdinand will return to Australia this November and December in support of their sixth studio album The Human Fear.

Last touring Australia in 2018, the multi-platinum selling band will bring their revered live show to Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium on Wednesday 26 November, Brisbane’s Riverstage on Saturday 29 November, and Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul on Tuesday 2 December. ​

The band will also play Live At The Gardens, Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne on Friday 28 November and On The Steps at Sydney Opera House Forecourt on Wednesday 3 December.

They will be supported on all shows by local special guests Teenage Dads and Delivery except for Thirroul, which will feature support from Delivery only.

Tickets for Franz Ferdinand’s awaited Australian return go on sale Wednesday 14 May from 10am local time. Frontier members can access early presale tickets from Monday 12 May from 10am local time via frontiertouring.com/franzferdinand .

The band from Glasgow burst onto the world stage with their second single Take Me Out which was released in 2004. Their self-titled debut album became an indie classic.

The band went on to have further success with You Could Have It So Much Better (2005), Tonight: Franz Ferdinand (2009), Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action (2013).

The band then had some lineup changes. The original members were Alex Kapranos, Nick McCarthy, Bob Hardy and Paul Thomson. In 2016 McCarthy left the band, and they expanded to a five piece with the addition on Julian Corrie and Dino Bardot.

After the line up change they put out 2018’s Always Ascending. In 2021 Paul Thomson left the band and was replaced by Audrey Tait.

This year the band shared their most recent work The Human Fear.

FRANZ FERDINAND

​With special guests Teenage Dads and Delivery

​AUSTRALIAN TOUR

​NOVEMBER & DECEMBER 2025

​Presented by Frontier Touring & Double J

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

​via frontiertouring.com/franzferdinand

​Runs 24 hours from: Monday 12 May (10am local time) ​

​or until presale allocation exhausted ​

TICKETS ON SALE

​Begins: Wednesday 14 May (10am local time)

Wednesday 26 November

​Red Hill Auditorium | Perth, WA

​Lic. All Ages

​ axs.com.au

Saturday 29 November

​Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

​Lic. All Ages ​

​ ticketmaster.com.au

Tuesday 2 December**

​Anita’s Theatre | Thirroul, NSW

​Lic. All Ages ​

​ ticketmaster.com.au

Also playing:

​Friday 28 November

​Live at the Gardens, Royal Botanic Gardens | Melbourne, VIC*

​Lic. All Ages

​ liveatthegardens.com.au

Wednesday 3 December

​On The Steps, Sydney Opera House Forecourt | Sydney, NSW*

​Lic. All Ages ​

​ livenation.com.au

*Not a Frontier Touring show

​**Support by Delivery only