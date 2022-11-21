‘Free & Equal Vol. 1’: Studio Richter Mahr announce EP for Human Rights Day

Studio Richter Mahr have announced Free & Equal Vol. 1, an EP for Human Rights Day.

The studio also announces a special event at KOKO, London, December 10th; a unique performance from the Free & Equal ensemble, lead by Robert Ames with a special performance by Max Richter. All profits from both the EP and event will be donated to Médecins Sans Frontières.

The EP is executive produced by composer Max Richter and multi-sensory visual artist Yulia Mahr and is the first release on Studio Richter Mahr recordings. Musical direction is by Robert Ames, co-curated by Robert Ames and Studio Richter Mahr. Contributing artists include Duval Timothy, Coby Sey, CHAINES, Cktrl, Robert Ames, Ben Corrigan and Hannah Kendall.

The live show at the iconic KOKO theatre, will include a piano recital from Richter as well as a special performance from the eight-piece Free & Equal ensemble. A very limited quantity of tickets will be available which will also grant ticket holders access to an intimate after show dinner experience hosted by Max Richter and Yulia Mahr situated within the stunningly designed backstage members club, The House of KOKO.

Studio Richter Mahr is a multi arts production facility created by world-renowned artists Max Richter and Yulia Mahr. Powered by cutting-edge solar & heat-pump technology SRM is a carbon positive, upcycled farm building set on the edge of 31 acres of English woodland. The team say it is proof that world class recording facilities don’t have to come at a cost to the environment.

Visual artist Yulia Mahr abandoned a career in the social sciences for a belief in the direct action of art. Mahr created the artwork for the project. The duo say the image is a metaphor for where we are as human beings: a beautiful flower in full bloom, which is at the same time, incredibly fragile.

Médecins Sans Frontières are an international, independent medical humanitarian organisation who provide medical assistance to people affected by conflict, epidemics, disasters or exclusion from healthcare.

The EP is available as a standalone digital release on Human Rights Day, December 10.

