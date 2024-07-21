Budjerah co-wrote his new tune with G-Flip

Budjerah has shared the video for his new song Is It Ever Going to Make Sense?

The song was cowritten with G-Flip and Aidan Hogg while on a writing trip in Melbourne. The track started out being about the singer’s attempts to give up coffee but branched out to cover broader themes of expressing frustration.

- Advertisement -

Photo by: Georgia Wallace.

“Is It Ever Gonna Make Sense is pretty much how I’m feeling about every aspect of my life right now. My life, in the last couple of years, has changed so much, thanks to my fans, but at times it’s been a little tough to deal with, with so many different things happening at once. This song simply puts all my emotions into about 3-minutes.” Budjerah said of the new track.

The tune also comes with a cheesy video that sees Budjerah and his bandmates playing baristas dreaming of getting their big break into the music industry.

The artist will be heading to Perth soon as part of his national tour this September. He’ll be playing a show at the Rosemount Hotel on 14th September. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday 24th July.

In 2019 Budjerah auditioned for The Voice singing Climb Every Mountain, the song that coach Guy Sebastian found fame with when he was a contestant on Australian Idol. Sadly, the judges didn’t turn their chairs for the Indigenous artist.

Undeterred he’s forged on finding success with via Tripple J’s Unearthed platform. Matt Corby produced his debut EP.



He’s gone on to put out a string of singles and EPs over the last couple of years, as well as collaborating with PNAU, Ngaiire, Gretta Ray and WILSN.

“On stage, there’s a fire in me,” he says of the upcoming shows. “And I think that’s why I love performing so much. Because there’s a part of me inside that just wants to come out. And that’s when I feel like you get the full view of me as a whole person.”