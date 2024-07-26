Sapphic Disco is back at The Rechabite this weekend!

They’re back! Sapphic Disco is pulling up for another round at The Rechabite this Saturday night.

Sapphic Disco is a party for sapphics, lesbians and everyone under the LGBTIQA+ umbrella to get together and enjoy “a silly fun time, have a dance and enjoy each other’s company.”

Speaking to Sapphic Disco’s creator Cléo Schurrer ahead of its debut last September describes the event as a “sapphic focused party for queer folks from all walks of life.”

“Have a dance, enjoy yourself, and be yourself. It’s important to me that people feel comfortable. I’ve walked into queer events in the past that have given off a very judgmental and cliquey energy,” Schurrer said.

“I want to build a space that encourages the opposite of that, a space where people feel comfortable to make new friends and talk to people they haven’t before, and I’d love everyone to come along with an open mind and an open heart.”

For the July edition, DJs Lima Brightlove, Jamilla and Bexx will be on the decks and local legends Eroica Red, Reya Bambina, Bobby Knox, Kitty Litteur and host Veruca Sour will be serving up some extra hot live performances.

Get down to Sapphic Disco this Saturday 27 July at The Rechabite’s Goodwill Club. Head to Facebook for more info.