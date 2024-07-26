Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Sapphic Disco is back at The Rechabite this weekend!

Community

They’re back! Sapphic Disco is pulling up for another round at The Rechabite this Saturday night.

Sapphic Disco is a party for sapphics, lesbians and everyone under the LGBTIQA+ umbrella to get together and enjoy “a silly fun time, have a dance and enjoy each other’s company.”

- Advertisement -

Speaking to Sapphic Disco’s creator Cléo Schurrer ahead of its debut last September describes the event as a “sapphic focused party for queer folks from all walks of life.”

“Have a dance, enjoy yourself, and be yourself. It’s important to me that people feel comfortable. I’ve walked into queer events in the past that have given off a very judgmental and cliquey energy,” Schurrer said.

“I want to build a space that encourages the opposite of that, a space where people feel comfortable to make new friends and talk to people they haven’t before, and I’d love everyone to come along with an open mind and an open heart.”

For the July edition, DJs Lima Brightlove, Jamilla and Bexx will be on the decks and local legends Eroica Red, Reya Bambina, Bobby Knox, Kitty Litteur and host Veruca Sour will be serving up some extra hot live performances.

Get down to Sapphic Disco this Saturday 27 July at The Rechabite’s Goodwill Club. Head to Facebook for more info.

Latest

News

NSW police set to payout massive reward to multiple informants in Scott Johnson case

0
A $2 million reward was on offer.
Culture

Janice Robinson creates stunning new version of 90’s hit ‘Dreamer’

0
Livin' Joy's euphoric tune is given a soulful makeover.
News

ACT Police investigate multiple cases of assault linked to Grindr meet-ups

0
Police have issued a warning to people using dating apps.
News

Canberra man jailed for six years over rape of teen he met on Grindr

0
The court head the teen was sexually assaulted multiple times.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

NSW police set to payout massive reward to multiple informants in Scott Johnson case

0
A $2 million reward was on offer.
Culture

Janice Robinson creates stunning new version of 90’s hit ‘Dreamer’

0
Livin' Joy's euphoric tune is given a soulful makeover.
News

ACT Police investigate multiple cases of assault linked to Grindr meet-ups

0
Police have issued a warning to people using dating apps.
News

Canberra man jailed for six years over rape of teen he met on Grindr

0
The court head the teen was sexually assaulted multiple times.
History

On This Gay Day | In 2009 choreographer Merce Cunningham died

0
He was 90 years old at the time of his passing and had forged a remarkable career in the world of dance.

NSW police set to payout massive reward to multiple informants in Scott Johnson case

Graeme Watson -
A $2 million reward was on offer.
Read more

Janice Robinson creates stunning new version of 90’s hit ‘Dreamer’

Graeme Watson -
Livin' Joy's euphoric tune is given a soulful makeover.
Read more

ACT Police investigate multiple cases of assault linked to Grindr meet-ups

Graeme Watson -
Police have issued a warning to people using dating apps.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture