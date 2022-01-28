Fremantle Arts Centre reveal stellar lineup for free Sunday Music sessions

Fremantle Arts Centre’s Sunday Music will feature one of its most diverse and youthful lineups to date across January, February and March, rounding out another magnificent summer of free live music in Walyalup.

Running every Sunday until April 3, Sunday Music features a carefully curated selection of some of the most exciting new talent making waves in the local scene, performing on the hallowed yet laidback stage in FAC’s Front Garden.

“Sunday Music celebrates the amazing array of music being produced, performed and streamed to the world, from right here in Western Australia,” said Fremantle Arts Centre Director Anna Reece.

“Sunday Music is about discovery. We aim to present a program that offers something for everyone. We are proud to present new or emerging acts at their peak sharing their music and stories with a largely new audience, many of whom will go on to be loyal supporters for years to come.”

“Not to mention, it’s the nicest gig in town – it’s relaxed, family friendly and free.”

January to March highlights include a celebration of art-rock on Jan 30, when emerging local bands Vacuum Dreamer and Didion’s Bible will flex their energetic post-punk, synth-driven sonic muscles.

Then on Sunday Feb 6, Banjo Lucia – daughter of WA music royalty John Butler and Mama Kin – makes her FAC debut alongside Ella Therese. Already a passionate and esteemed songwriter, Banjo Lucia’s songs reveal a wisdom, sophisticated turn of phrase and insight into the human condition that is simultaneously heartbreaking and uplifting. Her appearance at Sunday Music kicks off a busy national touring schedule in what’s tipped to be a breakthrough year for the teenager.

On Feb 13 award-winning singer-songwriter Emily Barker returns to the Sunday Music stage, having recently moved back to her native WA and armed with a fresh new sound full of expressive vocals and a warm acoustic aesthetic.

Then on March 6, Sunday Music gets deadly with Northern Territory bands Salt Lake Band and Garrangali Band. Salt Lake Band is a very cool 10-piece coming from the traditional lands of Groote Elyandt, far north in the Gulf of Carpentaria. Singing in their unique and complex language Anindilyakwa, this band of brothers mostly hail from the small communities of Umbakumba and Angurugu. With big drumbeats, strumming guitar and mesmeric, rapid fire language pronouncements by lead singer Yantarrgna, Salt Lake Band acknowledge sacred homelands, elders passed, stories from yesterday and sacred totems tied to each of their 14 clan groups.

Garrangali Band have been wowing crowds for over 10 years with their infectious grooves and proud, meaningful lyrics about deep creation stories and political issues. Adored for their particular brand of upbeat offbeat riddim, Garrangali Band combine traditional songlines with new saltwater ska and reggae, revealing the strength and passion of living culture in north-east Arnhem Land.

Rounding out March are local RnB/soul five-piece Ken Paolo and the Space Cadets (Mar 13), a homecoming performance for Maatakitj (Clint Bracknell) (Mar 20) featuring specials guests Roma Yibiyung Winmar, Iain Grandage, Nigel Bird and more, and an energetic afternoon with Bossa, Calypso and Sri Lankan Baila-inspired group Eucalipto (Mar 27).

Ending the season with a West Coast favourite, much-loved folk singer-songwriter Michael Dunstan wraps up the 2021/22 Sunday Music program serenely on Sunday April 3.

Head down to Fremantle Arts Centre every Sunday from 2pm for Sunday Music.

Image: Miles Noel

