RTRFM’s Fremantle Winter Music Party returns next Saturday

RTRFM’s annual takeover of North Fremantle returns this June, with the Fremantle Winter Music Party set to bring some heat to the cold weather on Saturday June 19.

It marks the event’s return to the winter months, following its delay to spring last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Fremantle Winter Music Party features 18 acts across four stages, including the Railway Hotel, Port Beach Garden Bar, the Swan Lounge and the Swan Basement, on Saturday June 19 from 7pm till late.

The cracking lineup includes local icons Anesu, Ken Paolo, Gia Como, Yomi Ship, Mt Mountain, Myriad Sun, Ghost Care and many, many more!

All ticket sales help to keep RTRFM on air and supporting local, independent music and arts. Please note, capacity across all venues is in line with COVID restrictions and may fill quickly.

Fremantle Winter Music Party takes over on Saturday 19th June. Check out the full lineup and grab your tickets at RTRFM.com.au

Declaration: The OUTinPerth team are volunteer presenters and producers at RTRFM 92.1

