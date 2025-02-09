Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out.

Culture

Here’s out weekly dose of new music to check out.

In this week’s edition Jude York, Elton John and Bradi Carlisle, Sparks, Florrie and another new tune from Olly Alexander.

You can also listen to all our recent Fresh Track picks on our Spotify playlist.

Jude York – After the Opera

Australian artist Jude York has a new tune that’s a slice of pumping pop and showcases his great voice. York says the song’s chorus is the catchiest he’s ever written.

Elton John and Brandi Carlisle – Who Believes in Angels

Elton John never ceases to surprise us. Here he is in his late 70’s teaming up with Brandi Carlile for a new collaborative album that has critics raving. This is the lead track.


Sparks – Do Things My Own Way

Brothers Ron and Russell Mael return with their 28th studio album MAD and this is the first taste. It’s a distinctive sound that sees the duo charting new territories.

Olly Alexander – So Beautiful

Olly Alexander keeps putting out tunes, but none from his current album have set the charts on fire or have the catchiness of his earlier work. He’s the latest.

Florrie – Personal

British artist Florrie shares another tune from her 2024 record Lost Ones.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

