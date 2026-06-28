Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

On Mondays we check out the latest music that’s got our attention. There’s a lot of great songs and videos arriving this week!

This week we take a listen to new tracks from La Roux, Teeks, The Irrepressibles , Yello, Felix Jaehn & Omar Rudberg, Disco Bambino & Nile Rodgers featuring Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Jamie Jones & Camden Cox.

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La Roux – Babyline

Ellie Jackson will release new album Old Flames later this year, and this is the second single from the project. The album explores the end of a long relationship.

Teeks – My Boy

Teeks hails from New Zealand, he released his debut album back in 2021. The new song sees him embracing his sexuality. The artists has spoken about how being secure in one’s sexuality and identity doesn’t mean strictly adhering to traditional gender roles, but rather embracing and balancing both masculine and feminine.

The Irrepressibles – Sweet and Unique (Pride Version)

This tune first appeared on the band’s 2024 album Yo Homo, but its been given a whole new video for Pride month. The new clip was created by director Samuel McGuire.

Yello – Around the Sun

A surprise new track from Swiss electronic duo Yello. While digitizing their electronic recordings they came across a recording that was dropped from their second album in the 1980s. It’s now been brought to life. Over their career the duo has made 14 albums but are best known for their hit Oh Yeah.

Felix Jaehn & Omar Rudberg – Siren

DJ Felix Jaehn and Omar Rudberg have teamed up for this new tune. Rudberg is best known for starring in the TV series Young Royals. The tune is Rudberg’s first release in over a year.

Disco Bambino & Nile Rodgers featuring Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Dancing Without You

Disco Bambino is a project from producer and scholar Beppe Savoni that celebrates obscure and forgotten Italian disco culture. On this original track he taps two legendary performers Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers and British singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor. Together they made a piece of quintessential disco.

Jamie Jones & Camden Cox – State of Mind

Fresh off his second consecutive season as a Wednesday resident at Ibiza’s [UNVRS], Jamie Jones joins forces with UK vocalist Camden Cox for State of Mind, a feel-good summer dance anthem for the northern hemisphere.