Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

In this week’s edition we look at new music from The Blessed Madonna and Kylie Minogue, Magdelena Bay, Primal Scream, Sofi Ticker and 80’s legend Kim Wilde.

There are party anthems, synth pop, seventies inspired funk soul, pop rock and catchy bass lines.

The Blessed Madonna and Kylie Minogue – Edge of Saturday Night

The official video for this party anthem has arrived and The Blessed Madonna and Kylie are partying hard in Ibiza.

Sofi Tucker featuring Kah-Lo – Woof

If there was ever a track made for Bears this has to be it – I’ll make you woof! This is like the best of Sofi Tucker’s songs – a sold bass line and catchy vocals.

Kim Wilde – Trail of Destruction

It’s no secret we love Kim Wilde, and we’re excited that she’s got a new album on the way and an Australian tour. Closer will be the singer’s 15th album and he first since 2018’s excellent Here Come the Aliens. Wilde will play the Astor Theatre on 22nd October.

Wilde appeared on British TV this week and said the new album would include duets with Ultravox singer Midge Ure and her niece Scarlett Wilde and would be a companion record to her 1988 album Close.

Primal Scream – Love Insurrection

This November Primal Scream will deliver their 12th album Come Ahead and this tune shows it maybe their funkiest work to date tapping into 70’s soul sounds. It’s eight years since the Scottish bands last record.

Magdalena Bay – That’s My Floor

This US synth-pop band have just released their second album Imaginal Disk this week. This is the fourth single from the record.