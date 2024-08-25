Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

News

We’re always on the hunt for great new music and intriguing artists.

In this week’s edition we look at new music from The Blessed Madonna and Kylie Minogue, Magdelena Bay, Primal Scream, Sofi Ticker and 80’s legend Kim Wilde.

- Advertisement -

There are party anthems, synth pop, seventies inspired funk soul, pop rock and catchy bass lines.

The Blessed Madonna and Kylie Minogue – Edge of Saturday Night

The official video for this party anthem has arrived and The Blessed Madonna and Kylie are partying hard in Ibiza.

Sofi Tucker featuring Kah-Lo Woof

If there was ever a track made for Bears this has to be it – I’ll make you woof! This is like the best of Sofi Tucker’s songs – a sold bass line and catchy vocals.

Kim Wilde – Trail of Destruction

It’s no secret we love Kim Wilde, and we’re excited that she’s got a new album on the way and an Australian tour. Closer will be the singer’s 15th album and he first since 2018’s excellent Here Come the Aliens. Wilde will play the Astor Theatre on 22nd October.

Wilde appeared on British TV this week and said the new album would include duets with Ultravox singer Midge Ure and her niece Scarlett Wilde and would be a companion record to her 1988 album Close.

Primal Scream – Love Insurrection

This November Primal Scream will deliver their 12th album Come Ahead and this tune shows it maybe their funkiest work to date tapping into 70’s soul sounds. It’s eight years since the Scottish bands last record.

Magdalena Bay – That’s My Floor

This US synth-pop band have just released their second album Imaginal Disk this week. This is the fourth single from the record.

Latest

News

Victorian Tourism Minister sledges Perth’s bid for the Gay Games

0
"I love Perth, but seriously - it's Perth." said Victorian Tourism Minster Steve Dimopoulos.
History

On This Gay Day: Christopher Isherwood was born in 1904

0
Author Christopher Isherwood wrote the short novel that inspired the musical 'Cabaret'.
News

Peter Foster MLC says parents should decide which books they allow their children to read

0
Labor MLC Peter Foster addressed the activist group in...
News

Albany Pride to hold peaceful protest outside Special Council Meeting

0
Council is set to hear local activist group's worries about events held during the 2024 Pride festival and library book concerns.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Victorian Tourism Minister sledges Perth’s bid for the Gay Games

0
"I love Perth, but seriously - it's Perth." said Victorian Tourism Minster Steve Dimopoulos.
History

On This Gay Day: Christopher Isherwood was born in 1904

0
Author Christopher Isherwood wrote the short novel that inspired the musical 'Cabaret'.
News

Peter Foster MLC says parents should decide which books they allow their children to read

0
Labor MLC Peter Foster addressed the activist group in...
News

Albany Pride to hold peaceful protest outside Special Council Meeting

0
Council is set to hear local activist group's worries about events held during the 2024 Pride festival and library book concerns.
News

Gerard Renick quits the Liberals to form his own party

0
The senator will move to the crossbench as he establishes Gerard Rennick's People First Party.

Victorian Tourism Minister sledges Perth’s bid for the Gay Games

Graeme Watson -
"I love Perth, but seriously - it's Perth." said Victorian Tourism Minster Steve Dimopoulos.
Read more

On This Gay Day: Christopher Isherwood was born in 1904

OUTinPerth -
Author Christopher Isherwood wrote the short novel that inspired the musical 'Cabaret'.
Read more

Peter Foster MLC says parents should decide which books they allow their children to read

Graeme Watson -
Labor MLC Peter Foster addressed the activist group in Albany who are calling for books on sex education to be removed from the city's...
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture