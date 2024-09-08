Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

We’re always on the hunt for great new music and intriguing artists.

In this week’s edition we look at new music from Jungle, Aloe Blacc, Nice Biscuit, Andre 3000 and Jon Hopkins.

It’s a selection filled with dance vibes, psychedelic disco, soul filled covers, new age jazz and electronic sweetness.

Jungle – Let’s Go Back

British band Jungle have a new tune, and a video filled with some captivating choreography that’s clearly designed for TokTok mimics.

Aloe Blacc – Everybody Hurts

Soul singer Aloe Blacc made his mark with the track I Need a Dollar over a decade ago. He’s back with a collection of covers including this bluesy gospel take on the REM classic. He’s recently posed his version of tunes by Blur, The White Stripes and Oasis too.

Nice Biscuit – Love That Takes you Up

This slice of psychedelic disco is from forthcoming album SOS which will be out on 4th of October. The Queensland based group previously released an excellent cover of Donna Summer’s I Feel Love.

Andre 3000 – New Blue Sun

Last year former Outkast member Andre 3000 released his debut solo album. The record that comprises eight tracks of new age jazz is a long way from his chart-topping hits like Miss Jackson and Hey Ya, but it got heaps of acclaim. Now he’s shared a video for the whole album which runs for just over 90 minutes.

Jon Hopkins – Ritual

Electronic musician Jon Hopkins also has some new sounds. This super-chilled slice of goodness is the title track from his new album. It’s the seventh album in his career and follows on from 2021’s Music for Psychedelic Therapy.