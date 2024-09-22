Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Search
We’re always on the hunt for great new music and intriguing artists.

In this week’s edition we look at new music from country legend Willie Nelson, the return of Nelly Furtado, newcomer Caroline Kingsbury, Vlossoms and indie rockers Faux Real.

It’s a mixed bag of sounds to explore.

Willie Nelson – Do You Realize?

At 91 years of age Willie Nelson has been making music for seven decades and shows no signs of slowing down. His 76th solo album Last Leaf on the Tree is on its way and sees him interpreting songs from Neil Young, Beck, Nna Simone and here The Flaming Lips.

Nelly Furtado – Honesty

It’s been a long time since we’ve heard from this Canadian singer, she top the charts with her debut album back in 2000 with hits like I’m Like a Bird and Turn Off the Light. More success came in 2006 with a string of hits including Promiscuous, Maneater, Say It Rights and All Good Things. Now’s she’s back with her seventh album appropriately titled 7. The song was written and produced with UK act Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs.

Caroline Kingsbury – Take My Phone Away

Caroline was raised in an evangelical community in Florida, but today you’ll find her in Los Angeles making music and channeling the 1980s. Her new EP I Really Don’t Care will be out October 18th.

Vlossoms – I Like Your Look

The Aussie outfit have decided to name their new album Gary. The project is a collaboration between Nick Littlemore from Empire of the Sun and PNAU and Alistair Wright, who used to be in Cloud Control.

Faux Real – Hi Tension

This US band is made up of brothers Elliot and Virgile Arndt. Their new album Faux Ever will arrive on 11 October. They’ve already shared five tracks from the new record including this banger.

