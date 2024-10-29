Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

We’re always on the hunt for great new music and intriguing artists.

In this week’s edition we look at new music from Olly Alexander, BLACKPINK member Jennie, Omar Rudberg, Sampha and Romy and a bonus video from Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Dive in for a wide variety of sounds.

Olly Alexander – Cupid’s Bow

Olly Alexander is moving on from his Eurovision experience with new tune Cupid’s Bow. He’s now making music under his own name rather than his Years & Years moniker. His debut album Polari will be out in February 2025.

Jennie – Mantra

There’s a full video for Jennie’s tune, as where this clip focusses just on her superior dance moves. You can also check out a video of their rehearsals. The track from the BLACKPINK member has been banned in South Korea because of it mentions brand names in the lyrics.

This is the lead single from her upcoming debut solo album, and it’s breaking some records including becoming the highest charting single by a solo Korean female artist on the UK charts where it’s reached the Top 40.

Omar Rudberg – Girlfriend

The star of the TV series Young Royals has a new EP out titled Every Night Fantasy and this single Girlfriend. Rudberg has spoken about how many of the tracks on his new offering were written in response to his heartbreak and the end of a relationship.

Tyler the Creator – Thought I was Dead

Tyler the Creator’s new album Chromakopia is out now and a second single has already arrived following up from Noid that only arrived a week ago. He’s just announced a massive world tour that will have it’s final show in Perth in September 2025.

Romy and Sampha – I’m on your team

Romy and Sampha have teamed up for this new track. The longtime friends and label mates originally wrote the song thinking it would be for another artist.



“It’s a love song but lyrically, it’s honest and truthful,” Romy has shared. “Like ‘we’ve had the magic and dreaminess but now we’ve been through things together, so here we are and I’m putting in the work.’”

Continuing, Sampha adds: “I love the idea of being part of a team, that you have to show up for each other, and from there you can create an even deeper connection”.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Freedom of the Night

We highlighted Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s stomping new single last week, but now it’s got a video with Sophie playing a complete and total evil stage mum!