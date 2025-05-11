Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

The team at OUTinPerth have diverse musical tastes, here’s some recently released tunes that caught our attention.

There’s so much new music about this week. We explore new tracks from Nxdia, Chekh Ibra Fam, Sombr, Fiona Apple, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and many more.

- Advertisement -

We’ve added the tunes to our Spotify playlist too.

Nxdia – More!

Non-binary British artist Nxdia has another intensive rock number, a follow up to their awesome Boy Clothes single from earlier this year.

Chekh Ibra Fam – Xam Xam

Senegal’s Chekh Ibra Fam was the vocalist for the legendary Orchestra Baobab. He’s about to release his second solo album and from comes this smooth slice of pop that will definitely make you want to dance.

Sombr – Undressed

He’ll be here in December for Spilt Milk, Sombr is quickly becoming one of the most talked about indie acts.

Miley Cyrus – More to Lose

Miley’s new album Something Beautiful arrives on 30th May, and she is embracing a more eclectic sound. This latest offering is a country styled ballad, but the instrumentation draws dem ambient soundscapes.

Fiona Apple – Pretrial

Fiona Apple makes a big statement about the effects pre-trial detention in the USA has, and notes in affects women of colour more than other Americans.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Taste

Another disco dance floor gem from Sophie Ellis-Bextor. Her new album will be titled Perimenopop. It will be her eighth studio album following her signing to Decca Records music after her old song Murder on the Dancefloor got a second lease of life.

Moses Sumney & Hayley Williams – I Like it I Like it

If you love trip-hop sounds, this new collaboration between Moses Sumney and Haley Williams will tick all your boxes. Williams is best known as the lead singer of US band Paramore.

Spacey Jane – Whateverrrr

Local legends Spacey Jane have shared this laid-back meandering rock tune. They’ve just released their new album If That Makes Sense.

Orbital & Confidence Man – Re-lush

Orbital scored one of their biggest hits with Lush a track from their 1993 self-titled album. Now a new version of the album is coming out and there’s new reworkings of the tunes.

Take a listen to our Fresh tracks play list on Spotify for all the recent tunes we’ve loved. We’ve just cracked 250 tunes on the list which will just take you 15 hours to listen through.