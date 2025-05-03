Search
Doechii and Kendrick Lamar headline Spilt Milk Festival 2025

Culture

This December Spilt Milk wil lreturn to Perth and their 2025 lineup is overflowing with some of the most talked about local and global artists from recent times.

With bill-toppers Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, Sara Landry, Dominic Fike and ScHoolboy Q, alongside the likes of d4vd, Nessa Barrett, Sofia Isella, Skin On Skin, sombr, Club Angel, The Rions, South Summit and more. 

Doechii will make her first Australian visit since the release of the widely acclaimed, 2024 Grammy Best Rap Album-awarded mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal. Doechii has been propelled to mega-stardom for crisp, quick-witted tracks like Nissan Altima, Denial is a River and the massive Anxiety.  

Kendrick Lamar a rarity in the rap world, he’s won a Pulitzer Prize. His 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Music saw him become the first artist from outside the classical and jazz realm to pick up the award.

With five albums under his belt, he’s one of the genre’s biggest names. Last year her released his sixth album GNX.

US-based artist d4vd will feature his moody, DIY indie-pop sound that has attracted billions of streams and a mass attendance to his recent 2025 Coachella sets

Singer/songwriter, rapper and actor Dominic Fike’s rise has spanned the cultural multiverse; not only hooking music fans the world over with hits like 3 Nights, Babydoll and misses, but also making his name as an actor, notably starring in HBO series Euphoria. He has collaborated with contemporaries and music legends alike such as Paul McCartney, JENNIE, Justin Bieber, Brockhampton and more.

Just last months we highlighted New York indie rocker Sombr, now they’re heading down under to play the festival.

Prolific American rap legend ScHoolboy Q will also grace Spilt Milk as a very special guest. Another hip-hop visionary who needs little introduction, ScHoolboy Q has collaborated with icons Tyler, The Creator, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, 21 Savage, SZA, A$AP Rocky and many more

All the details

SPILT MILK FESTIVAL
Presented by Kicks Entertainment
Supported by triple j

Saturday 6 December 2025 – Victoria Park, Ballarat | Wadawurrung
Sunday 7 December 2025 – Claremont Showground, Perth | Whadjuk
Saturday 13 December 2025 – Exhibition Park, Canberra | Ngunnawal
Sunday 14 December 2025 – Gold Coast Sports Precinct, Gold Coast | Kombumerri

MUSIC LINEUP:

KENDRICK LAMAR | DOECHII | SARA LANDRY |DOMINIC FIKE |SCHOOLBOY Q | D4VD | NESSA BARRETT | SKIN ON SKIN | SOMBR | BABY J | CHANCE PEÑA | CLUB ANGEL | DON WEST | ENNARIA | ESHA TEWARI | LYRIC | MIA WRAY | NINAJIRACHI | REBECCA BLACK | RUM JUNGLE | SOFIA ISELLA | SOUTH SUMMIT | THE DREGGS | THE RIONS

Moshtix ticket request opens – Friday 2 May 2025. Presale tickets on sale – Thursday 8 May 2025 . Vodafone Presale – Thursday 8 May 2025. GA tickets on sale – Friday 9 May 2025.

On sale times:
8AM AEST – Canberra , 9AM AEST – Ballarat  , 10AM AEST – Perth (8AM AWST), 11AM AEST – Gold Coast

Sign up for lineup info and presale at spilt-milk.com.au

